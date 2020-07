Amenities

4 Stewart Ave Available 08/01/20 This 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Greer has nice flooring in main living room and bedrooms

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



This 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Greer has nice flooring in main living room and bedrooms. Large bedrooms with high ceilings! Kitchen has enough space with washer/dryer hookups. This is convenient to Downtown Greer's shops and restaurant. Also convenient to GSP airport, BMW and Inland Port.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove

Water Company: Greer CPW

Electric Company: Greer CPW

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Chandler Creek Elementary

Middle School: Greer Middle

High School: Greer High



(RLNE3383978)