Greer, SC
76 Spring Crossing Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

76 Spring Crossing Circle

76 Spring Crossing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

76 Spring Crossing Circle, Greer, SC 29650

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in the Spring Crossing Subdivision. This beauty is zoned for the highly desired Riverside schools! In the kitchen you will find an appliance package including a dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator, and electric range. Sit back and relax and take in the 9 foot ceilings. This open kitchen/living room offers a gas fireplace, tons of cabinet space, and plenty of space for entertaining. Enjoy your private back patio. Large bedrooms with huge closets! A must see that will not last long! Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have any available units?
76 Spring Crossing Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have?
Some of 76 Spring Crossing Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Spring Crossing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
76 Spring Crossing Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Spring Crossing Circle pet-friendly?
No, 76 Spring Crossing Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greer.
Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle offer parking?
No, 76 Spring Crossing Circle does not offer parking.
Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Spring Crossing Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have a pool?
No, 76 Spring Crossing Circle does not have a pool.
Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have accessible units?
No, 76 Spring Crossing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Spring Crossing Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Spring Crossing Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Spring Crossing Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
