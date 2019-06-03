76 Spring Crossing Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in the Spring Crossing Subdivision. This beauty is zoned for the highly desired Riverside schools! In the kitchen you will find an appliance package including a dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator, and electric range. Sit back and relax and take in the 9 foot ceilings. This open kitchen/living room offers a gas fireplace, tons of cabinet space, and plenty of space for entertaining. Enjoy your private back patio. Large bedrooms with huge closets! A must see that will not last long! Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!