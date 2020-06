Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4 bedroom townhome near Riverside High School. Very well maintained kitchen with all the appliances needed plus an incredible amount of cabinet and counterspace. Kitchen also includes the all-important island and pantry. Master bedroom is on the main level and has a full bath with double vanity and roomy walk-in closet. Upstairs has a nice catwalk with 3 more spacious bedrooms. If all of that wasn't enough an incredibly well manicured fenced yard combined with patio and awning make this a great spot for early mornings and late afternoon relaxation. A big 2 car garage tops it all off. This unit is in a gated community surrounded by desired schools and just minutes away from GSP, BMW, Michelin, GE and more. Come check it out...