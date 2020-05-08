Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now. Open and inviting best describes this meticulously maintained & beautifully updated townhome located within one of Greer’s most desirable gated communities that’s currently zoned for Riverside schools! First impressions are paramount, and 12 Brightmore Drive makes the very best one with its gorgeous stone façade, front entry double Garage, and manicured front lawn. The interior is just as special! Upon entering the home, you will immediately fall in love with the open floorplan that lends itself to easy everyday living. Luxury laminate flooring first appears in the Foyer and stretch throughout the majority of the main level living areas. Architectural columns frame the sizeable Great Room that also showcases a gas log fireplace, soaring cathedral ceiling, arched window fitted with plantation shutters. You will be proud to entertain in the formal Dining Room! It also features architectural columns that add sophisticated detail along with traditional wainscoting and a candelabra chandelier. The Dining Room flows seamlessly into the Kitchen that has been updated with solid surface countertops, white cabinetry and a full appliance package that conveys with the home! The adjoining Breakfast Area includes a raised snack bar, tian abundance of windows, and a glass door that provides a direct connection to the partially covered screened porch and patio. A to-die-for Master Suite is also privately located on the main level. It has been styled with a deep tray ceiling, neutral carpet, garden tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, extended vanity with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet! The main level of the home also includes a conveniently placed Powder Room just off the Foyer and a walk-in closet under the stairs that gives great storage space for seasonal attire or household extras. Two more spacious bedrooms, each with excellent closet space, can be found upstairs along with the second full bath and a Loft-style Bonus Room, and a Laundry Room already equipped with a washer & dryer. In addition to the gated entrance, other important neighborhood amenities include a pool, club house, tennis courts, playground, common areas and lawn maintenance! Current school zonings are Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and Riverside High schools. Pet friendly with restrictions and additional fee.