Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:13 AM

12 Brightmore Drive

12 Brightmore Drive · (615) 945-4809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Brightmore Drive, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now. Open and inviting best describes this meticulously maintained & beautifully updated townhome located within one of Greer’s most desirable gated communities that’s currently zoned for Riverside schools! First impressions are paramount, and 12 Brightmore Drive makes the very best one with its gorgeous stone façade, front entry double Garage, and manicured front lawn. The interior is just as special! Upon entering the home, you will immediately fall in love with the open floorplan that lends itself to easy everyday living. Luxury laminate flooring first appears in the Foyer and stretch throughout the majority of the main level living areas. Architectural columns frame the sizeable Great Room that also showcases a gas log fireplace, soaring cathedral ceiling, arched window fitted with plantation shutters. You will be proud to entertain in the formal Dining Room! It also features architectural columns that add sophisticated detail along with traditional wainscoting and a candelabra chandelier. The Dining Room flows seamlessly into the Kitchen that has been updated with solid surface countertops, white cabinetry and a full appliance package that conveys with the home! The adjoining Breakfast Area includes a raised snack bar, tian abundance of windows, and a glass door that provides a direct connection to the partially covered screened porch and patio. A to-die-for Master Suite is also privately located on the main level. It has been styled with a deep tray ceiling, neutral carpet, garden tub, separate shower with glass enclosure, extended vanity with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet! The main level of the home also includes a conveniently placed Powder Room just off the Foyer and a walk-in closet under the stairs that gives great storage space for seasonal attire or household extras. Two more spacious bedrooms, each with excellent closet space, can be found upstairs along with the second full bath and a Loft-style Bonus Room, and a Laundry Room already equipped with a washer & dryer. In addition to the gated entrance, other important neighborhood amenities include a pool, club house, tennis courts, playground, common areas and lawn maintenance! Current school zonings are Woodland Elementary, Riverside Middle and Riverside High schools. Pet friendly with restrictions and additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Brightmore Drive have any available units?
12 Brightmore Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Brightmore Drive have?
Some of 12 Brightmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Brightmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Brightmore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Brightmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Brightmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12 Brightmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Brightmore Drive does offer parking.
Does 12 Brightmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Brightmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Brightmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12 Brightmore Drive has a pool.
Does 12 Brightmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Brightmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Brightmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Brightmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Brightmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Brightmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
