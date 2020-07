The Preserve At Woods Lake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning carpet ice maker oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed online portal pool table

Welcome to Preserve at Woods Lake, a beautiful community of Greenville, South Carolina apartments that you will be proud to call home. We offer spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes that are styled with gorgeous interior features with stunning lake views. Be met with unique in-home amenities that include crown molding, faux wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Additionally, be welcomed by a community that is filled with exceptional amenities that keep you relaxed and entertained. Check out our community clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center with free weights, and outside grilling stations. Our community is also pet-friendly and has a dog park for your furry friends to enjoy. Lastly, our location in Greenville places us next to a variety of shopping centers and local eateries. Within minutes, you can shop at high-end and designer stores at the Haywood Mall or enjoy some local dining at the Stax Omega Diner & Bakery. Or, take your adventure further