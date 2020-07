Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans. Grandeagle is perfectly located near major freeways with access to vibrant downtown Greenville, excellent shopping, state of the art medical facilities, and recreation. Experience the ease of apartment living amid lush wooded grounds. You'll have the time to pursue your interests while enjoying maintenance-free living. Call Grandeagle today for further information about our affordably priced apartment homes.