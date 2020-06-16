6205 Glen Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage trash valet

The Preserve at Woods Lake is the center for your stylish and cultured lifestyle. We are conveniently located minutes away from downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants. Featuring premium amenities in our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, we deliver the services and desires you require for superior living. Our amenities include pet-friendly apartments, lake views, year round swimming pool, a 24-7 fitness center and detached garages. Inside our stylish and newly renovated apartments we include washer and dryer connections, spacious over-sized closets, fully-equipped kitchens, 3rd-floor vaulted ceilings and Biltmore style crown molding. Savor the moment you walk into your home again and again!!



Below is the pricing for a Pickering 1,022 sq. ft. 2 bed 2 bath apartment home. Check out our website at www.preserveatwoodslakeapts.com for a virtual tour, floorplans and updated pricing. The rental rate below will be honored for two days from the date of this letter. This rate is subject to change if you do not secure a lease prior to the expiration of this quote or if you make changes to your move-in date and / or lease term.



While we will guarantee this rate for two days, please be advised that we cannot guarantee the availability of a specific apartment home.



Additional monthly fees include the following, and are subject to change: valet trash $15 and compactor $5. Utilities are also due monthly and are payable to the service provider(s).



Application Fee - each applicant 18 and over = $55

Administration Fee - $250

Deposit - Waived with approved credit / one month's rent with conditional credit

Pet Fee: $300 for one pet, $500 for two pets

Pet Rent: $15 per pet

Fees are subject to change.



Please do not hesitate to contact me at 864 288-9555 if I can provide additional information or can be of further assistance. I look forward to assisting you with making The Preserve at Woods Lake your new home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.