6205 Glen Forest Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:41 PM

6205 Glen Forest Drive

6205 Glen Forest Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1658103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6205 Glen Forest Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6205 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
The Preserve at Woods Lake is the center for your stylish and cultured lifestyle. We are conveniently located minutes away from downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants. Featuring premium amenities in our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, we deliver the services and desires you require for superior living. Our amenities include pet-friendly apartments, lake views, year round swimming pool, a 24-7 fitness center and detached garages. Inside our stylish and newly renovated apartments we include washer and dryer connections, spacious over-sized closets, fully-equipped kitchens, 3rd-floor vaulted ceilings and Biltmore style crown molding. Savor the moment you walk into your home again and again!!

Below is the pricing for a Pickering 1,022 sq. ft. 2 bed 2 bath apartment home. Check out our website at www.preserveatwoodslakeapts.com for a virtual tour, floorplans and updated pricing. The rental rate below will be honored for two days from the date of this letter. This rate is subject to change if you do not secure a lease prior to the expiration of this quote or if you make changes to your move-in date and / or lease term.

While we will guarantee this rate for two days, please be advised that we cannot guarantee the availability of a specific apartment home.

Additional monthly fees include the following, and are subject to change: valet trash $15 and compactor $5. Utilities are also due monthly and are payable to the service provider(s).

Application Fee - each applicant 18 and over = $55
Administration Fee - $250
Deposit - Waived with approved credit / one month's rent with conditional credit
Pet Fee: $300 for one pet, $500 for two pets
Pet Rent: $15 per pet
Fees are subject to change.

Please do not hesitate to contact me at 864 288-9555 if I can provide additional information or can be of further assistance. I look forward to assisting you with making The Preserve at Woods Lake your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Glen Forest Drive have any available units?
6205 Glen Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Glen Forest Drive have?
Some of 6205 Glen Forest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Glen Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Glen Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Glen Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Glen Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Glen Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Glen Forest Drive does offer parking.
Does 6205 Glen Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Glen Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Glen Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6205 Glen Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 6205 Glen Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Glen Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Glen Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Glen Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
