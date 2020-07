Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This duplex is located on Wade Hampton near downtown and is across from a park. Such a beautiful big porch to enjoy the outside, gorgeous kitchen and open living room. There are 9 foot ceilings on the main floor, the master suite is downstairs. There are hardwoods in the main area. There is also an office upstairs. The town home is very elegant and craftsman style. The location is minutes to downtown Greenville.