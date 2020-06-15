All apartments in Greenville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:17 AM

235 W Hillcrest Drive

235 West Hillcrest Drive · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 West Hillcrest Drive, Greenville, SC 29609
Cotton Street Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Adorable 3 bedroom/2 bath cottage style home in great location. Updated kitchen w/ breakfast nook and French door. Lots of updating from the bamboo floors to the slate in the hall bath. Laundry room with sink. Small entertaining area in back of home. Driveway/parking in rear. Convenient to shopping & dining. Do not miss out on this great opportunity! FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied. Available 7/15/20 PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 W Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
235 W Hillcrest Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 W Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 235 W Hillcrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 W Hillcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 W Hillcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 W Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 W Hillcrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 235 W Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 W Hillcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 235 W Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 W Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 W Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 W Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
