Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:43 PM

210 Carter Street

210 Carter Street · (864) 309-0201
Location

210 Carter Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Nicholtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020 Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home just outside downtown Greenville! Hardwood Floors throughout and freshly painted walls! The living room is spacious and has beautiful natural lighting throughout. Right off the living room is the small breakfast/dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has bright white cabinetry and comes with a Refrigerator and Stove. Right off the kitchen is the laundry closet. Kitchen also has access to the beautiful deck area on the side of the house. Bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. Hallway bath is shared between two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom. Outside you will find the fully fenced in yard, a concrete driveway, deck, and plenty of yard space! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater: Gas Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash Company: City Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary (other options available) Middle School: Northwood Middle High School: Wade Hampton High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Carter Street have any available units?
210 Carter Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Carter Street have?
Some of 210 Carter Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Carter Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Carter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Carter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Carter Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 Carter Street offer parking?
No, 210 Carter Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 Carter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Carter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Carter Street have a pool?
No, 210 Carter Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Carter Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Carter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Carter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Carter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
