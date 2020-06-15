210 Carter Street

Amenities

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020 Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home just outside downtown Greenville! Hardwood Floors throughout and freshly painted walls! The living room is spacious and has beautiful natural lighting throughout. Right off the living room is the small breakfast/dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has bright white cabinetry and comes with a Refrigerator and Stove. Right off the kitchen is the laundry closet. Kitchen also has access to the beautiful deck area on the side of the house. Bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. Hallway bath is shared between two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own full bathroom. Outside you will find the fully fenced in yard, a concrete driveway, deck, and plenty of yard space! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater: Gas Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash Company: City Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Brook Glenn Elementary (other options available) Middle School: Northwood Middle High School: Wade Hampton High