Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.So much space can be found in this North Main beauty that’s within easy walking distance to downtown Greenville! This outstanding Craftsman Style home will exceed your expectations with its traditional floor plan, extensive hardwoods and low maintenance brick exterior. First impressions are paramount, and 14 Rowley Street makes the very best one with its extended covered front porch that adds tremendous curb appeal. Inside you will discover a large Great Rom and Dining Room along with a center island Kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinetry, and a full appliance package. The main level of the home also includes a large bedroom suite with easy access to the rear deck, casement style windows, double door closet, and a private bath with pedestal sink & shower. The Master Suite is privately located on the basement level of the home along with the remaining secondary bedrooms. The Master is a luxury retreat with soft neutral carpet, private access to the backyard, jetted tub with tile surround, separate tiled shower, his & her vanities and a huge walk-in closet! The basement level of the home also includes a roomy Laundry closet already equipped with a stackable washer & dryer. In addition to composite rear deck, outside you will also discover a lower level patio, detached one car Garage, and a lower level Mud Room/workshop. Current school zonings are Stone Academy, League Middle and Greenville High schools. Pet friendly with restrictions and additional $250 fee. SORRY NO CATS!