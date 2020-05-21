All apartments in Greenville
14 Rowley Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:21 PM

14 Rowley Street

14 Rowley Street · (615) 945-4809
Location

14 Rowley Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Viola Street Area

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.So much space can be found in this North Main beauty that’s within easy walking distance to downtown Greenville! This outstanding Craftsman Style home will exceed your expectations with its traditional floor plan, extensive hardwoods and low maintenance brick exterior. First impressions are paramount, and 14 Rowley Street makes the very best one with its extended covered front porch that adds tremendous curb appeal. Inside you will discover a large Great Rom and Dining Room along with a center island Kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinetry, and a full appliance package. The main level of the home also includes a large bedroom suite with easy access to the rear deck, casement style windows, double door closet, and a private bath with pedestal sink & shower. The Master Suite is privately located on the basement level of the home along with the remaining secondary bedrooms. The Master is a luxury retreat with soft neutral carpet, private access to the backyard, jetted tub with tile surround, separate tiled shower, his & her vanities and a huge walk-in closet! The basement level of the home also includes a roomy Laundry closet already equipped with a stackable washer & dryer. In addition to composite rear deck, outside you will also discover a lower level patio, detached one car Garage, and a lower level Mud Room/workshop. Current school zonings are Stone Academy, League Middle and Greenville High schools. Pet friendly with restrictions and additional $250 fee. SORRY NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Rowley Street have any available units?
14 Rowley Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Rowley Street have?
Some of 14 Rowley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Rowley Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Rowley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Rowley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Rowley Street is pet friendly.
Does 14 Rowley Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 Rowley Street does offer parking.
Does 14 Rowley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Rowley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Rowley Street have a pool?
No, 14 Rowley Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Rowley Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Rowley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Rowley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Rowley Street has units with dishwashers.
