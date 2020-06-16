All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

103 Gates Street

103 Gates Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Gates Street, Greenville, SC 29611
West Greenville

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator). Wood floors and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Pet friendly.
Location is amazing! Exactly 1 mile walk to West End and Flour Field stadium in Downtown Greenville. Close to public transportation, schools, parks, etc....
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Gates Street have any available units?
103 Gates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Gates Street have?
Some of 103 Gates Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Gates Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Gates Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Gates Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Gates Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 Gates Street offer parking?
No, 103 Gates Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 Gates Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Gates Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Gates Street have a pool?
No, 103 Gates Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Gates Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Gates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Gates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Gates Street does not have units with dishwashers.
