103 Gates Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator). Wood floors and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Pet friendly.

Location is amazing! Exactly 1 mile walk to West End and Flour Field stadium in Downtown Greenville. Close to public transportation, schools, parks, etc....

Contact us to schedule a showing.