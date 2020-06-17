All apartments in Greenville
Location

101 West Augusta Place, Greenville, SC 29605
Augusta Street Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 W Augusta Place · Avail. Aug 6

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
101 W Augusta Place Available 08/06/20 Augusta Road, 3BD/2BA, 2400SF - Augusta Road - Great home off Augusta Road. Lots of living area. Formal dining, den, living room with gas FP and sunroom. Built-ins in DR and LR. Kitchen with appliances. Laundry off kitchen. Huge attic space for storage. Playhouse or storage building in back. 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable. NON-Smoking Home. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 1/22.

Directions - From McDaniel Ave, to L on Augusta Rd, to R on W. Augusta. House on Left.

Schools - Augusta Circle, Hughes, Greenville

(RLNE2211045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W Augusta Place have any available units?
101 W Augusta Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 101 W Augusta Place currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Augusta Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Augusta Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W Augusta Place is pet friendly.
Does 101 W Augusta Place offer parking?
Yes, 101 W Augusta Place does offer parking.
Does 101 W Augusta Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 W Augusta Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Augusta Place have a pool?
No, 101 W Augusta Place does not have a pool.
Does 101 W Augusta Place have accessible units?
No, 101 W Augusta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W Augusta Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 W Augusta Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 W Augusta Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 W Augusta Place does not have units with air conditioning.
