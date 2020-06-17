Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

101 W Augusta Place Available 08/06/20 Augusta Road, 3BD/2BA, 2400SF - Augusta Road - Great home off Augusta Road. Lots of living area. Formal dining, den, living room with gas FP and sunroom. Built-ins in DR and LR. Kitchen with appliances. Laundry off kitchen. Huge attic space for storage. Playhouse or storage building in back. 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable. NON-Smoking Home. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 1/22.



Directions - From McDaniel Ave, to L on Augusta Rd, to R on W. Augusta. House on Left.



Schools - Augusta Circle, Hughes, Greenville



(RLNE2211045)