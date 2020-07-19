All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

308 Majesty Ct.

308 Majesty Court · (864) 432-1793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

308 Majesty Court, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 9

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Greenville's premier Eastside! Just off Pelham Road, this home is convenient to everything! Open floorplan with gas log fireplace in two-story Family Room. Complete appliance package (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave) to remain in Kitchen! Main level Master Suite has dual sinks, garden soak tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Loft Bonus overlook Family Room. Private patio. PETS NEGOTIABLE! Zoned for Pelham Road Elementary, Greenville Middle, & Eastside High! Call for more information & to schedule your own walk through!

Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Majesty Ct. have any available units?
308 Majesty Ct. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Majesty Ct. have?
Some of 308 Majesty Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Majesty Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
308 Majesty Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Majesty Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Majesty Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 308 Majesty Ct. offer parking?
No, 308 Majesty Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 308 Majesty Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Majesty Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Majesty Ct. have a pool?
No, 308 Majesty Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 308 Majesty Ct. have accessible units?
No, 308 Majesty Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Majesty Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Majesty Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Majesty Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Majesty Ct. has units with air conditioning.
