308 Majesty Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Greenville's premier Eastside! Just off Pelham Road, this home is convenient to everything! Open floorplan with gas log fireplace in two-story Family Room. Complete appliance package (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave) to remain in Kitchen! Main level Master Suite has dual sinks, garden soak tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Loft Bonus overlook Family Room. Private patio. PETS NEGOTIABLE! Zoned for Pelham Road Elementary, Greenville Middle, & Eastside High! Call for more information & to schedule your own walk through!



