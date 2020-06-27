All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 133 Academy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
133 Academy Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 1:26 PM

133 Academy Street

133 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 Academy Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available soon is this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath home plus bonus/flex space on a corner lot in downtown Fort Mill! This home is just under 1300 sq ft and has a carport for 1 vehicle. You will enter through an enclosed front porch, leading to the living room which has original hardwood floors and a fireplace(decorative purposes only). The master bedroom is a nice size, but does not have a closet. The bonus/flex space is a great size, perfect for a home office or second living area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. A front loading washer/dryer is included! This home has a shared driveway with the neighbor and only has room for two vehicles per home, so additional vehicles will not be permitted. Being courteous of the neighbors and making sure to not block the driveway is a must. This is a great home in a desirable downtown Fort Mill location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available for move in around August 23rd for only $1150 per month. Call now to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Academy Street have any available units?
133 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Academy Street have?
Some of 133 Academy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Academy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Academy Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 Academy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 133 Academy Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Academy Street offers parking.
Does 133 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Academy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 133 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill Apartments with ParkingFort Mill Apartments with Pool
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College