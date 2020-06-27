133 Academy Street

Amenities

Available soon is this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath home plus bonus/flex space on a corner lot in downtown Fort Mill! This home is just under 1300 sq ft and has a carport for 1 vehicle. You will enter through an enclosed front porch, leading to the living room which has original hardwood floors and a fireplace(decorative purposes only). The master bedroom is a nice size, but does not have a closet. The bonus/flex space is a great size, perfect for a home office or second living area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. A front loading washer/dryer is included! This home has a shared driveway with the neighbor and only has room for two vehicles per home, so additional vehicles will not be permitted. Being courteous of the neighbors and making sure to not block the driveway is a must. This is a great home in a desirable downtown Fort Mill location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available for move in around August 23rd for only $1150 per month. Call now to schedule a showing.

