Last updated August 12 2019

1212 Arges River Drive

1212 Arges River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Arges River Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Top-notch home in The Preserve at Riverchase in Fort Mill, SC! Fantastic 3-CAR GARAGE. Gorgeous 5 BR home has 4 full bathrooms and 3001 s.f. One bedroom and full bath are on the main level. Home has beautiful hardwoods throughout the main living area. A gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded white cabinets and beautiful granite countertops including large center island, and stainless steel appliances including wall ovens and gas cooktop. Spacious break fast area is open to a great room full of natural light. Built-in bookcases flag the fireplace mantle. Upstairs is a large loft/bonus area that makes a great second den. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and airy master bath with large garden tub, glass shower and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and a 4th full bath! This home has a wonderful back yard with a paver patio and outdoor stone hearth. Situation on a large 1/3 acre lot. Neighborhood features wonderful amenities -- club house and swimming pool, playground, recreation area and walking trails!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Arges River Drive have any available units?
1212 Arges River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Arges River Drive have?
Some of 1212 Arges River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Arges River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Arges River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Arges River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Arges River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Arges River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Arges River Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Arges River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Arges River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Arges River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Arges River Drive has a pool.
Does 1212 Arges River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Arges River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Arges River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Arges River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
