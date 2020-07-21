1212 Arges River Drive

Amenities

Top-notch home in The Preserve at Riverchase in Fort Mill, SC! Fantastic 3-CAR GARAGE. Gorgeous 5 BR home has 4 full bathrooms and 3001 s.f. One bedroom and full bath are on the main level. Home has beautiful hardwoods throughout the main living area. A gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded white cabinets and beautiful granite countertops including large center island, and stainless steel appliances including wall ovens and gas cooktop. Spacious break fast area is open to a great room full of natural light. Built-in bookcases flag the fireplace mantle. Upstairs is a large loft/bonus area that makes a great second den. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and airy master bath with large garden tub, glass shower and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and a 4th full bath! This home has a wonderful back yard with a paver patio and outdoor stone hearth. Situation on a large 1/3 acre lot. Neighborhood features wonderful amenities -- club house and swimming pool, playground, recreation area and walking trails!



