107 Shamrock Ct.
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

107 Shamrock Ct.

107 Shamrock Court · No Longer Available
Location

107 Shamrock Court, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully updated Ranch just minutes to downtown Fort Mill!! - Wonderfully updated RANCH just minutes to quaint downtown Fort Mill. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout is pretty as well as practical - easy to take care of. Open Kitchen/Dining/Living Room with french doors to a private rear deck. Split bedroom plan. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The Master has a walk-in closet, long vanity, and large tiled shower. The brand new Kitchen sparkles with granite counters, and beautiful custom cabinetry. Good storage & prep space plus a handy center island with cooktop and bar seating. Spacious secondary BRs, one with double closets. Built-in cabinetry in the Living Room. Light, bright & neutral interior. Large, level lot with long driveway for lots of parking. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch! This home is ready for you to move right in. (And don't forget about award-winning Fort Mill Schools!) No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Shamrock Ct. have any available units?
107 Shamrock Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Shamrock Ct. have?
Some of 107 Shamrock Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Shamrock Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Shamrock Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Shamrock Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 107 Shamrock Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 107 Shamrock Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 107 Shamrock Ct. offers parking.
Does 107 Shamrock Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Shamrock Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Shamrock Ct. have a pool?
No, 107 Shamrock Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 107 Shamrock Ct. have accessible units?
No, 107 Shamrock Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Shamrock Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Shamrock Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
