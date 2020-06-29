107 Shamrock Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully updated Ranch just minutes to downtown Fort Mill!! - Wonderfully updated RANCH just minutes to quaint downtown Fort Mill. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout is pretty as well as practical - easy to take care of. Open Kitchen/Dining/Living Room with french doors to a private rear deck. Split bedroom plan. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The Master has a walk-in closet, long vanity, and large tiled shower. The brand new Kitchen sparkles with granite counters, and beautiful custom cabinetry. Good storage & prep space plus a handy center island with cooktop and bar seating. Spacious secondary BRs, one with double closets. Built-in cabinetry in the Living Room. Light, bright & neutral interior. Large, level lot with long driveway for lots of parking. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch! This home is ready for you to move right in. (And don't forget about award-winning Fort Mill Schools!) No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590024)