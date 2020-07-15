All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Town Center at Lake Carolina

20 Helton Dr · (803) 770-4981
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Receive up to $400 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. Ready to lease? You can apply online now. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Location

20 Helton Dr, Columbia, SC 29229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32-3220 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 32-3204 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 32-3218 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32-3215 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 32-3219 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 13-1340 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22-2201 · Avail. now

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Center at Lake Carolina.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
green community
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle. Located in a beautiful location near Lake Carolina, our thoughtfully-created community is the perfect place to escape from all the hustle and bustle of city life.

The unique architectural detail, high-end interior features, and premium services are what makes our community stand out from the rest. Pet-friendly and surrounded by miles upon miles of paved walking trails, several large parks, and even an on-site pet-park, there’s plenty of room for you and your furry companion to roam. Our homes are modern, featuring spacious layouts, large closets, granite countertops, as well as energy efficient appliances, garbage disposals, dishwashers, in-unit washer and dryers and more. Along with our incredible on-site staff, there’s no doubt that when you live at Town Center at Lake Carolina you won’t have a care in the world! That’s how well prepared we are with our valet trash pick-up services, pest control, and concierge services. Not to mention that our rent also includes essentials like sewer, water, premium cable, and high-speed internet from Spectrum Cable.

Another thing that makes us unique to the neighborhood is our vast array of community features. Some of our favorites are the generous club space, resort-style pool, fitness center, and yoga studio. Of course, we can’t forget our signature events either, where we always have the best time getting to know our residents better.

Check out our Facebook page, or better yet, give us a call and schedule your private tour of our Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time fee
limit: 3 max allowed
rent: $10
restrictions: Dog breeds not permissible thoroughbreds or any mix: Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Dalmatian, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler.
Parking Details: Detached Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town Center at Lake Carolina have any available units?
Town Center at Lake Carolina has 36 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Town Center at Lake Carolina have?
Some of Town Center at Lake Carolina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Center at Lake Carolina currently offering any rent specials?
Town Center at Lake Carolina is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME OFFER: Receive up to $400 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. Ready to lease? You can apply online now. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Is Town Center at Lake Carolina pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Center at Lake Carolina is pet friendly.
Does Town Center at Lake Carolina offer parking?
Yes, Town Center at Lake Carolina offers parking.
Does Town Center at Lake Carolina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Center at Lake Carolina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Center at Lake Carolina have a pool?
Yes, Town Center at Lake Carolina has a pool.
Does Town Center at Lake Carolina have accessible units?
Yes, Town Center at Lake Carolina has accessible units.
Does Town Center at Lake Carolina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Center at Lake Carolina has units with dishwashers.
