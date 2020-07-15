Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard dog park e-payments game room green community internet access media room online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community trash valet yoga

More than just a place to rent, the Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments is a community that gives you a sense of belonging. Our unique one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbia, SC are designed for every lifestyle. Located in a beautiful location near Lake Carolina, our thoughtfully-created community is the perfect place to escape from all the hustle and bustle of city life.



The unique architectural detail, high-end interior features, and premium services are what makes our community stand out from the rest. Pet-friendly and surrounded by miles upon miles of paved walking trails, several large parks, and even an on-site pet-park, there’s plenty of room for you and your furry companion to roam. Our homes are modern, featuring spacious layouts, large closets, granite countertops, as well as energy efficient appliances, garbage disposals, dishwashers, in-unit washer and dryers and more. Along with our incredible on-site staff, there’s no doubt that when you live at Town Center at Lake Carolina you won’t have a care in the world! That’s how well prepared we are with our valet trash pick-up services, pest control, and concierge services. Not to mention that our rent also includes essentials like sewer, water, premium cable, and high-speed internet from Spectrum Cable.



Another thing that makes us unique to the neighborhood is our vast array of community features. Some of our favorites are the generous club space, resort-style pool, fitness center, and yoga studio. Of course, we can’t forget our signature events either, where we always have the best time getting to know our residents better.



Check out our Facebook page, or better yet, give us a call and schedule your private tour of our Town Center at Lake Carolina Apartments today!