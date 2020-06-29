Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly fire pit

Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle. When it’s time to dine, you’re in luck with our modern, fully-equipped kitchens that feature a spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances*, designer cabinetry, and authentic granite countertops – all perfect for the at-home chef. Residents will also enjoy serene pond and green views through expansive picture windows, private patios or balconies, and more. Step outside of your apartment home to enjoy our luxury community amenities, which include a resort-style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with dedicated spin bikes, and outdoor living and entertaining. You’ll never suffer from a shortage of comfort, entertainment, and fun while living at Arcadia’s Edge in Columbia, South Carolina. Welcome home!