Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Arcadia's Edge

Open Now until 5:30pm
6837 North Trenholm Road · (803) 302-3295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-07 - 724 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 7-07 - 736 · Avail. Aug 16

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2-02 - 228 · Avail. Jul 31

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-04 - 404 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 8-08 - 808 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcadia's Edge.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle. When it’s time to dine, you’re in luck with our modern, fully-equipped kitchens that feature a spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances*, designer cabinetry, and authentic granite countertops – all perfect for the at-home chef. Residents will also enjoy serene pond and green views through expansive picture windows, private patios or balconies, and more. Step outside of your apartment home to enjoy our luxury community amenities, which include a resort-style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with dedicated spin bikes, and outdoor living and entertaining. You’ll never suffer from a shortage of comfort, entertainment, and fun while living at Arcadia’s Edge in Columbia, South Carolina. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 65 lbs, age: 1+ years
Parking Details: Open lot, decal, garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: 7'x4': $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcadia's Edge have any available units?
Arcadia's Edge has 16 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Arcadia's Edge have?
Some of Arcadia's Edge's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcadia's Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Arcadia's Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcadia's Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcadia's Edge is pet friendly.
Does Arcadia's Edge offer parking?
Yes, Arcadia's Edge offers parking.
Does Arcadia's Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arcadia's Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcadia's Edge have a pool?
Yes, Arcadia's Edge has a pool.
Does Arcadia's Edge have accessible units?
Yes, Arcadia's Edge has accessible units.
Does Arcadia's Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arcadia's Edge has units with dishwashers.
