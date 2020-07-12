/
granby hill
127 Apartments for rent in Granby Hill, Columbia, SC
1 of 21
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Olympia - Two story house next to Historic Olympia and Granby Mills (RLNE4773034)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
116 Tryon Street
116 Tryon Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
2100 sqft
Spacious 4 BR / 2 BA home in the heart of Columbia. Perfect for USC students/Roommates Welcome! Walking distance to USC, the SC Fairgrounds, and Williams-Brice Stadium. Home has a complete kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Tryon Street
226 Tryon St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Olympia - Duplex located in Olympia two blocks from the USC baseball field. (RLNE4132967)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
317 Whaley Street
317 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
786 sqft
Available on August 1, 2020. DOWNTOWN CLOSE TO USofC and walking Distance to USC Baseball Field. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Town House. Bottom Floor Unit Water, Trash, Sewer and Yard care included in rent. Call to Schedule a Showing. 803-422-6541
Results within 1 mile of Granby Hill
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,150
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
1 of 9
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renovated warehouse offers one- to three-bedroom apartments that mix modern style with historic appeal. Exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams add charm. Just steps away from the University of South Carolina and Downtown Columbia.
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Granby Mills
510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,040
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
Two- to four-bedroom apartments with industrial charm within walking distance from USC. They offer amenities like complimentary fitness classes and an active social calendar for the residents.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
920 Texas Street
920 Texas Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Olympia - Cute house located in the Historic Olympia Mill Village. Walk to Williams-Brice. (RLNE4733105)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cornell Arms
1230 Pendleton Street, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
I put my one bed apartment for sublease from 8/1/20 to 11/30/20 Apartment very clean, spacious and in the middle of downtown Columbia South Carolina with all utilities included and internet, elevator, parking lot If interested email please
Results within 5 miles of Granby Hill
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$816
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Close to the University of South Carolina, I-26, and I-77. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and dog park. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and carpeting. Pet-friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$782
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$877
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$837
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
25 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
168 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$955
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:36am
37 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.