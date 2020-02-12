1921 Wayne Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2bd/2.5ba townhouse in the heart of downtown Columbia. Only 5 minutes away from Great Entertainment, Restaurants, the Vista, and USC. Centrally located 15 minutes from any side of town you want to commute to. Location is Key and these Keys can be yours.

Cozy 2 Bedroom 2 bath Town-home located in Downtown Columbia, SC. Centrally located in the HUB of the City. Minutes away from shopping, dinning, and entertainment. Location is Key, and you can have it.

Email or call for showing. elykes@rescomrealtysc.com

803-608-9595