1921 Wayne Street - 1

1921 Wayne Street · (803) 608-9595
Location

1921 Wayne Street, Columbia, SC 29201
The Congaree Vista

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2bd/2.5ba townhouse in the heart of downtown Columbia. Only 5 minutes away from Great Entertainment, Restaurants, the Vista, and USC. Centrally located 15 minutes from any side of town you want to commute to. Location is Key and these Keys can be yours.
Cozy 2 Bedroom 2 bath Town-home located in Downtown Columbia, SC. Centrally located in the HUB of the City. Minutes away from shopping, dinning, and entertainment. Location is Key, and you can have it.
Email or call for showing. elykes@rescomrealtysc.com
803-608-9595

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 have any available units?
1921 Wayne Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 have?
Some of 1921 Wayne Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Wayne Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Wayne Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Wayne Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Wayne Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1921 Wayne Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Wayne Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1921 Wayne Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1921 Wayne Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Wayne Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Wayne Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
