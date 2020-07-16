All apartments in Columbia
1820 North Beltline Boulevard
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:38 PM

1820 North Beltline Boulevard

1820 North Beltline Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2060837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 North Beltline Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1623 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air and ceiling fans. Minutes away from I-77. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard have any available units?
1820 North Beltline Boulevard has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard have?
Some of 1820 North Beltline Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 North Beltline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1820 North Beltline Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 North Beltline Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 North Beltline Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1820 North Beltline Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 North Beltline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1820 North Beltline Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1820 North Beltline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 North Beltline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 North Beltline Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
