All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 19 Princess St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
19 Princess St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:00 PM

19 Princess St

19 Princess Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Downtown Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 Princess Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Short Term Rental Available. Fully Furnished with everything you need.
This recently renovated historic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Loft has exposed brick walls, original wood exposed beams, new furniture and all the finishing touches. This absolutely gorgeous unit has it all.
Ground floor cottage with available off-street parking space.
Completely new renovation ready for occupants. We look forward to having you. This is absolutely the best possible location in town to take in all the town has to offer.
Short Term Rental Available. Fully Furnished with everything you need.
This recently renovated historic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Loft has exposed brick walls, original wood exposed beams, new furniture and all the finishing touches. This absolutely gorgeous unit has it all.
Ground floor cottage with available off-street parking space.
Completely new renovation ready for occupants. We look forward to having you. This is absolutely the best possible location in town to take in all the town has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Princess St have any available units?
19 Princess St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 19 Princess St have?
Some of 19 Princess St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Princess St currently offering any rent specials?
19 Princess St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Princess St pet-friendly?
No, 19 Princess St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 19 Princess St offer parking?
Yes, 19 Princess St does offer parking.
Does 19 Princess St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Princess St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Princess St have a pool?
No, 19 Princess St does not have a pool.
Does 19 Princess St have accessible units?
No, 19 Princess St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Princess St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Princess St has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Princess St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Princess St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd
Charleston, SC 29414
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street
Charleston, SC 29412
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College