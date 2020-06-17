9 Weymouth Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors. Formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, granite counter tops & cherry cabinets. 2-car garage, covered screened-in porch and private wooded site on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to amenities.



Social Membership is optional for the tenant.

$250 member transfer fee is paid by the tenant and the social member fee if desired is $175/month paid in addition to the rent.



Landscaping and pest control are included.



No pets, no smoking.



ForeShore does not permit fish tanks.



This home is rented unfurnished.



Move in Incentive offer expires 7/1/20.



(RLNE1939663)