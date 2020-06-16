344 Green Leaf Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition. Located in Shell Hall, just off the intersection of Buckwalter and the Bluffton Parkway, the home features an open concept floor plan with a modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances opening to a large living area with a fireplace. Dining can take place at the kitchen center island or the formal dining room. A powder room and vestibule off the garage round out the first floor. This floor has stunning hardwood floors. The second floor is carpeted and has a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. There are three other bedrooms upstairs, all of good size. The upstairs full bath has a dual vanity. For convenience the large laundry room is located upstairs as well. Rounding out the home is an oversized lot with a fenced-in yard and a two car garage. For additional information or for a showing contact Gary at Realty Management Advisors - 843.706.7030.



No Cats Allowed



