Bluffton, SC
344 Green Leaf Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

344 Green Leaf Way

344 Green Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC 29910

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition. Located in Shell Hall, just off the intersection of Buckwalter and the Bluffton Parkway, the home features an open concept floor plan with a modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances opening to a large living area with a fireplace. Dining can take place at the kitchen center island or the formal dining room. A powder room and vestibule off the garage round out the first floor. This floor has stunning hardwood floors. The second floor is carpeted and has a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. There are three other bedrooms upstairs, all of good size. The upstairs full bath has a dual vanity. For convenience the large laundry room is located upstairs as well. Rounding out the home is an oversized lot with a fenced-in yard and a two car garage. For additional information or for a showing contact Gary at Realty Management Advisors - 843.706.7030.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5668995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Green Leaf Way have any available units?
344 Green Leaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bluffton, SC.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Green Leaf Way have?
Some of 344 Green Leaf Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Green Leaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
344 Green Leaf Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Green Leaf Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Green Leaf Way is pet friendly.
Does 344 Green Leaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 344 Green Leaf Way does offer parking.
Does 344 Green Leaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Green Leaf Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Green Leaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 344 Green Leaf Way has a pool.
Does 344 Green Leaf Way have accessible units?
No, 344 Green Leaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Green Leaf Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Green Leaf Way does not have units with dishwashers.
