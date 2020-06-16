Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

2 Evening Tide Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Updated Home in The Haven - Furnished - Available in August - Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, den, two-bathroom home in the gated and intimate active-adult community of The Haven in New Riverside. Located on almost a half-acre corner lot, this home has plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining. Upon entering the home there is a spacious, gourmet kitchen on the left that has upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast nook. The guest bedroom and separate den are down the main hallway and share a full bathroom. There is an open-concept dining and living area as well as attached sun room that looks out over the lush garden and backyard. The master bedroom is towards the rear of the home and features tray ceilings, an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside is a patio with a grill, table, and cantilever umbrella that complements the large backyard area. Home has a full-sized laundry room with washer and dryer and attached two-car garage. This single-story home has tile flooring throughout the main living areas, kitchen, den and dining room. Dogs considered with additional pet deposit. Back yard is fenced! Short walk to the neighborhood dog park! Enjoy all of the amenities The Haven has to offer including private clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, and miles of walking trails.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5165542)