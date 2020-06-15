10 Fawns Leap

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown Bluffton, Savannah or Beaufort. Designer touches and pristine upkeep sets this townhome apart. Features include refinished kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, tile and pergo floors, custom-built bench in dining room, French doors and two pantries. Laundry located on upstairs bedroom level. Modified floor plan and screened-in porch adds additional living space. Ideal set-up for roommates or for anyone needing 2 master suites, both with queen sized beds. 1-car garage. Available through October 31st (no exceptions). Rental rate includes internet, water/sewer, trash collection,and pest control. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE5595169)