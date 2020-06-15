All apartments in Bluffton
10 Fawns Leap

10 Fawn's Leap · (843) 815-7368
Location

10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC 29910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Fawns Leap · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown Bluffton, Savannah or Beaufort. Designer touches and pristine upkeep sets this townhome apart. Features include refinished kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, tile and pergo floors, custom-built bench in dining room, French doors and two pantries. Laundry located on upstairs bedroom level. Modified floor plan and screened-in porch adds additional living space. Ideal set-up for roommates or for anyone needing 2 master suites, both with queen sized beds. 1-car garage. Available through October 31st (no exceptions). Rental rate includes internet, water/sewer, trash collection,and pest control. Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE5595169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Fawns Leap have any available units?
10 Fawns Leap has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bluffton, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bluffton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Fawns Leap have?
Some of 10 Fawns Leap's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Fawns Leap currently offering any rent specials?
10 Fawns Leap isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Fawns Leap pet-friendly?
No, 10 Fawns Leap is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffton.
Does 10 Fawns Leap offer parking?
Yes, 10 Fawns Leap does offer parking.
Does 10 Fawns Leap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Fawns Leap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Fawns Leap have a pool?
No, 10 Fawns Leap does not have a pool.
Does 10 Fawns Leap have accessible units?
No, 10 Fawns Leap does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Fawns Leap have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Fawns Leap does not have units with dishwashers.
