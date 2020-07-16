All apartments in Aiken County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

13021 Atomic Road

13021 Atomic Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1903821
Location

13021 Atomic Road, Aiken County, SC 29842

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1320 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. Minutes away from US-278. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 Atomic Road have any available units?
13021 Atomic Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13021 Atomic Road have?
Some of 13021 Atomic Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 Atomic Road currently offering any rent specials?
13021 Atomic Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 Atomic Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13021 Atomic Road is pet friendly.
Does 13021 Atomic Road offer parking?
No, 13021 Atomic Road does not offer parking.
Does 13021 Atomic Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 Atomic Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 Atomic Road have a pool?
No, 13021 Atomic Road does not have a pool.
Does 13021 Atomic Road have accessible units?
No, 13021 Atomic Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 Atomic Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 Atomic Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13021 Atomic Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13021 Atomic Road does not have units with air conditioning.
