All apartments in North Augusta
Find more places like The Ironwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Augusta, SC
/
The Ironwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

The Ironwood

Open Now until 6pm
339 Railroad Avenue · (803) 525-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Augusta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

339 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ironwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
bike storage
game room
package receiving
valet service
yoga
The Ironwood Apartment Homes offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes to fit any lifestyle. With a wide range on unmatched amenities, the Ironwood provides unparalleled luxury by the river. Our apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring and washer/dryers. Select homes boast gorgeous river or pool views. The amenities at The Ironwood will make you never want to leave! Enjoy our resort-style saltwater pool with wetbar, dog salon, package lockers, weekly onsite fitness classes, a state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness center and a community bikeshare.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1, $450 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Ferrets, Reptiles, Tarantulas, Rodents. Please contact our on-site team for more details on our pet policies.
Dogs
restrictions: 75lbs, Shepherd, Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit bull, Chow, Bull Mastiff, Wolf-dog hybrid, Great Dane, St. Bernard. Any other dog breeds restricted by applicable law or regulation.
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ironwood have any available units?
The Ironwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Augusta, SC.
What amenities does The Ironwood have?
Some of The Ironwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ironwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Ironwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ironwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ironwood is pet friendly.
Does The Ironwood offer parking?
Yes, The Ironwood offers parking.
Does The Ironwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ironwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ironwood have a pool?
Yes, The Ironwood has a pool.
Does The Ironwood have accessible units?
No, The Ironwood does not have accessible units.
Does The Ironwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ironwood has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ironwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ironwood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Ironwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841

Similar Pages

North Augusta 2 BedroomsNorth Augusta 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
North Augusta Accessible ApartmentsNorth Augusta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Lexington, SCEvans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GARed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity