The Ironwood

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1, $450 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Ferrets, Reptiles, Tarantulas, Rodents. Please contact our on-site team for more details on our pet policies.
Dogs
restrictions: 75lbs, Shepherd, Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit bull, Chow, Bull Mastiff, Wolf-dog hybrid, Great Dane, St. Bernard. Any other dog breeds restricted by applicable law or regulation.