/
/
aiken county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
157 Apartments for rent in Aiken County, SC📍
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Boundary At Silver Bluff Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$849
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 21 at 02:07 PM
2 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1244 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
12 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$907
1235 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
601 Silver Bluff Road
601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,700
1750 sqft
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Forest Avenue W
411 W Forest Ave, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great updated two bedroom cottage. Adorable with Jack and Jill bathroom and tons of storage. Huge open concept living room, dining and kitchen. Rocking chair front porch and large back porch, with plenty of entertaining space and an outbuilding.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Gregg Avenue NW
111 Gregg Avenue, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,950
3300 sqft
Large office for lease in a great location near Aiken's University and Medical district. The property is situated on just over an acre and a half of land, sitting off of the road, among beautifully aged oaks.
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
261 Four Oaks Road
261 Four Oaks Road, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
Beautiful, cozy yet modern, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage available to rent for all your equestrian needs! Located on over 46 fully fenced and gated acres, tenants will have their own 5 stall barn, wash/tack room, an additional 1 bed 1 bath studio
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1524 University Pkwy
1524 University Parkway, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$700
720 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR OFFICE SPACE 30 X 24 WITH HALF BATH ON THE 118 BYPASS IN AIKEN, WATER INCLUDED, 10 X 24 STORAGE UNIT IN REAR CAN BE RENTED FOR $100 MONTH; THIS IS COMMERCIAL NOT RESIDENTIAL; 1528 UNIVERSITY PKWY IS AVAILABLE 10X24 OFFICE FOR $350
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Florence Street SW
105 Florence St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
400 sqft
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
257 Orchard Way
257 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
CORPORATE TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE. RENT PRICE INCLUDES FULL KITCHEN & FULLY FURNISHED(SEE INVENTORY LIST) WITH TOP OF THE LINE FURNITURE INCLUDING LINENS. AWESOME LIKE NEW TOWN HOME WITH BRICK FRONT IN BEAUTIFUL WHATLEY PLACE W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
440 Society Hill Drive
440 Society Hill Dr, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$2,100
Share doctor's offices - 2 exam rooms, office, reception deck/office, nurse station, shared waiting room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Laurens Street NW
146 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2073 sqft
Heart of Aiken downtown. Quaint downtown cottage. Craftsman style front porch welcomes you to this historic buildings charm. Commercial space for rent with two stories, 5 rooms that can be used as offices and a waiting area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
814 Boardman Road SE
814 Boardman Rd, Aiken, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1636 Hampton Avenue NW
1636 Hampton Avenue Northwest, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$3,000
7592 sqft
Large office or retail available close to downtown, ARMC, USCA and many neighborhoods. Former government bldg, this property has on site parking, many large and small offices or meeting rooms, gang restrooms, break area and large display windows.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
621 Farmfield Road
621 Farmfield Road, Aiken County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
465 sqft
Come to Ligara Farm in the heart of Aiken's Horse corridor. One bedroom guest house on private pristine horse farm! Sleeps 3. Spiral staircase loft w/memory foam mattress. 2 closets & 4 drawers built in & ceiling fan. Fully stocked kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5023 Shell Stone Trail
5023 Shell Stone Trl, Aiken County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Rose Water Cottage. Cottage retreat situated perfectly on a knoll so you can enjoy a serene pastoral setting of gently rolling terrain among amazing sunsets at days end.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Silver Bluff Road
303 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,400
1092 sqft
Perfect southside location to start or move your business. Four offices with large waiting or reception room and break room equipped with mini fridge . Washer/Dryer hook-up if needed. Two separate entrances. Plenty of Parking.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
218 York Street SE
218 York St SE, Aiken, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included).
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1321 Two Notch Road SE
1321 Two Notch Rd SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Great midtown location on Two Notch Road walking distance to Odell Weeks, Historic Horse District & Fresh Market! Nicely furnished two bedroom, 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Aiken County area include Augusta Technical College, Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Aiken, and University of South Carolina-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Augusta, Aiken, Martinez, and West Columbia have apartments for rent.