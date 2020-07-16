All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 1148 Succotash Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, RI
/
1148 Succotash Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

1148 Succotash Road

1148 Succotash Road · (914) 497-7603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI 02879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below. A bright and open kitchen/living space features ocean & salt pond views, large island, gas fireplace, half bath, and both covered and uncovered porch spaces. The master suite offers a sliders to a lovely screened porch, and a beautifully updated bath. Two additional bedrooms each have sliding doors to a shared open porch and a hall bath offers a stackable washer/dryer and a beautiful glass and tile shower. An enclosed outdoor shower is the first stop after a day at the beach, and watch the Block Island Ferry come and go while winding down al fresco, or inside while enjoying the central air conditioning. This home is a part of the Kenyon Association, and offers access to two private, deeded beaches. Launch kayaks or paddleboards from the State Pier to explore Point Judith Pond, or paddle to lunch in Galilee. Brousseau Park is just a short drive down Succotash for those looking to hit some tennis balls or shoot some hoops. In terms of dining, fresh fish is available a few steps out the front door at Skips Dock, or take the night off from cooking and enjoy a meal at Jim’s Dock or the famed Matunuck Oyster Bar. An absolutely perfect spot to spend the summer. Minimum of 1 month rental term, longer term stays preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Succotash Road have any available units?
1148 Succotash Road has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1148 Succotash Road have?
Some of 1148 Succotash Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Succotash Road currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Succotash Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Succotash Road pet-friendly?
No, 1148 Succotash Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 1148 Succotash Road offer parking?
No, 1148 Succotash Road does not offer parking.
Does 1148 Succotash Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 Succotash Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Succotash Road have a pool?
No, 1148 Succotash Road does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Succotash Road have accessible units?
No, 1148 Succotash Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Succotash Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Succotash Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 Succotash Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1148 Succotash Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1148 Succotash Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr
Warwick, RI 02852
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr
Wakefield-Peacedale, RI 02879

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MAMiddletown, CTWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MASpringfield, MA
Brockton, MAFall River, MAManchester, CTNorwich, CTNorwood, MAFranklin, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RINarragansett Pier, RINewport, RIMystic, CTNewport East, RICranston, RI
East Providence, RIGroton, CTNew London, CTPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RIAttleboro, MASprings, NYTaunton, MACumberland Hill, RIWillimantic, CTWoonsocket, RINorton Center, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity