1148 Succotash Road

Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below. A bright and open kitchen/living space features ocean & salt pond views, large island, gas fireplace, half bath, and both covered and uncovered porch spaces. The master suite offers a sliders to a lovely screened porch, and a beautifully updated bath. Two additional bedrooms each have sliding doors to a shared open porch and a hall bath offers a stackable washer/dryer and a beautiful glass and tile shower. An enclosed outdoor shower is the first stop after a day at the beach, and watch the Block Island Ferry come and go while winding down al fresco, or inside while enjoying the central air conditioning. This home is a part of the Kenyon Association, and offers access to two private, deeded beaches. Launch kayaks or paddleboards from the State Pier to explore Point Judith Pond, or paddle to lunch in Galilee. Brousseau Park is just a short drive down Succotash for those looking to hit some tennis balls or shoot some hoops. In terms of dining, fresh fish is available a few steps out the front door at Skips Dock, or take the night off from cooking and enjoy a meal at Jim’s Dock or the famed Matunuck Oyster Bar. An absolutely perfect spot to spend the summer. Minimum of 1 month rental term, longer term stays preferred.