Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park hot tub

Experience the finest in luxury apartment living in Wakefield, Rhode Island at Harbor Village at the Commons. Our community offers a variety of one and two bedroom apartment homes tucked away among the peaceful woods of Rhode Island, providing a calm and relaxing small town atmosphere. Our carefully planned environment is designed to offer superior luxury without the busy press of urban cars or sidewalk traffic. Residents of our community enjoy many great amenities - they can lounge comfortably by the sparkling pool, work out in our state-of-the art fitness center, or take a stroll through our beautifully landscaped grounds. We hope that you will make Harbor Village at the Commons your new home.