/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Cowesett
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 28 at 05:06pm
Hoxie
2 Units Available
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
1 of 25
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
Conimicut
1 Unit Available
24 Loring Road
24 Loring Road, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment in an owner occupied home. Private entrance and driveway space. Use of the yard for company. Home is with in walking distance to water.
Results within 1 mile of Warwick
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 2 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$960
410 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
125 PROVIDENCE Street
125 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1550 sqft
Come enjoy all that Royal Mills has to offer! We currently have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available ranging in price from $1,350-$2,100. Washer/Dryer in unit. All of our rents include heat, hot water, water/sewer.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
Kent Heights
1 Unit Available
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
Dean Estates
2 Units Available
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
429 Main Street
429 Main Street, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Historic Warren - Property Id: 301327 Being one of the newest buildings on Main Street, this stunning two story brick building was designed to complement the colonial style and charm of Warren.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Valley
1 Unit Available
79 Andem Street 3 F
79 Andem Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Unit 3 F Available 07/01/20 All Utilities Included One BR Apt. Nice Location - Property Id: 299192 All utilities included. Nice 1 and half bed with 1 bathroom. One bedroom and another small room that could be an office.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
228 Gano St 1
228 Gano St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
large 1bed wayland square - Property Id: 271868 PROMISING 1BED ON WAYLND SQUARE washer and dryer in unit ,central AC,private entrance new appliances including dishwasher 7 min walk to brown 2 min walk to east side market will mot last long call
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
47 John Street
47 John Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Great opportunity! Beautiful house, located where College Hill and Fox Point meet. Super convenient highway access to 195/95.Short walk to Brown, RISD, India Point Park, Thayer St. and Wickenden St.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
77 Tobey St
77 Tobey Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$700
1800 sqft
Working professional seeking roommates the same to share over 1,800sq.ft. luxury apartment off Broadway. Three bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen, dining.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
277 North Brow Street
277 North Brow Street, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
Totally remodeled three room, one bedroom, first floor apartment located in the Red Bridge area of East Providence. Located minutes to the Historic East Side of Providence and to Downtown.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Killingly Street
1 Unit Available
22 Myra Street
22 Myra Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
360 sqft
Great open floor plan apartment washer and dryer in unit. Gas, electric, and basic cable included.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)
Similar Pages
Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarwick 3 BedroomsWarwick Apartments with Balcony
Warwick Apartments with GarageWarwick Apartments with GymWarwick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MA