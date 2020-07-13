All apartments in Warwick
Find more places like King's Grant Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warwick, RI
/
King's Grant Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

King's Grant Apartments

12 Fischer Dr · (952) 479-5882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI 02852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5G · Avail. now

$1,353

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 7J · Avail. now

$1,353

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from King's Grant Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
internet access
playground
tennis court
Kings Grant, a quiet suburban community for families, is a one hundred fifty-six unit, garden-style apartment community at the gateway to the Quonset Point Redevelopment area in North Kingstown, RI.\n\nThere are 61 one-bedroom and 95 two-bedroom apartments located in thirteen three-story, vinyl-sided, Mansard style buildings. Pet friendly and a no smoking community.\n\nThe beautifully landscaped grounds include tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and a playground. There are also two parking spaces available per dwelling unit.\n\nConveniently located near major roadways, the community is on a direct bus line, is adjacent to bike/walking paths and a shopping plaza. Onsite laundry and storage facilities are available.\n\nLocated next door at Essex Village is the Community Room, that holds up to 140 people (depending on room setup). The spacious, air conditioned room is also furnished with a full kitchen, computer center with Wi-Fi and cable television. It is available for residents to use for private parties, provided the space is booked in advance, with a refundable deposit.\n\nKings Grant is a smoke-free community and grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Based on income (affordable housing community)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: 25 lbs max
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King's Grant Apartments have any available units?
King's Grant Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,353 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does King's Grant Apartments have?
Some of King's Grant Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King's Grant Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
King's Grant Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King's Grant Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, King's Grant Apartments is pet friendly.
Does King's Grant Apartments offer parking?
Yes, King's Grant Apartments offers parking.
Does King's Grant Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, King's Grant Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does King's Grant Apartments have a pool?
Yes, King's Grant Apartments has a pool.
Does King's Grant Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, King's Grant Apartments has accessible units.
Does King's Grant Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, King's Grant Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does King's Grant Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, King's Grant Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for King's Grant Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln
Warwick, RI 02889
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr
Warwick, RI 02886

Similar Pages

Warwick 1 BedroomsWarwick 2 Bedrooms
Warwick Apartments with ParkingWarwick Pet Friendly Places
Warwick Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MA
New London, CTChelsea, MAEverett, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Becker College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity