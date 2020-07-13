King's Grant Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill business center internet access playground tennis court

Kings Grant, a quiet suburban community for families, is a one hundred fifty-six unit, garden-style apartment community at the gateway to the Quonset Point Redevelopment area in North Kingstown, RI.



There are 61 one-bedroom and 95 two-bedroom apartments located in thirteen three-story, vinyl-sided, Mansard style buildings. Pet friendly and a no smoking community.



The beautifully landscaped grounds include tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and a playground. There are also two parking spaces available per dwelling unit.



Conveniently located near major roadways, the community is on a direct bus line, is adjacent to bike/walking paths and a shopping plaza. Onsite laundry and storage facilities are available.



Located next door at Essex Village is the Community Room, that holds up to 140 people (depending on room setup). The spacious, air conditioned room is also furnished with a full kitchen, computer center with Wi-Fi and cable television. It is available for residents to use for private parties, provided the space is booked in advance, with a refundable deposit.



Kings Grant is a smoke-free community and grounds.