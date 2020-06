Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage. It is a short distance to downtown East Greenwich with its amazing shops, restaurants, marinas and so much more! Easy access to the highways, minutes from downtown Providence, the train stations and beaches.