Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:15 AM

89 Harrison Avenue

89 Harrison Avenue · (631) 338-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated one bedroom condo available July 15th for a yearly term! Renovations in progress new photos to come!

Spacious 1 Bedroom condo with loads of natural light! Sit out on the porch facing Newport Harbor and enjoy a glass of wine on warm summer nights. On site laundry and off-street parking. Peaceful two acres of grounds in quiet estate location abutting New York Yacht Club. Walk or bike to harbor, beach, waterfront parks, Sail Newport, and fine restaurants. Small pets permitted. Large pets not permitted per condo rules

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
89 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 89 Harrison Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
89 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 89 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 89 Harrison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 89 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 89 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 89 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 89 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
