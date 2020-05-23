89 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated one bedroom condo available July 15th for a yearly term! Renovations in progress new photos to come!



Spacious 1 Bedroom condo with loads of natural light! Sit out on the porch facing Newport Harbor and enjoy a glass of wine on warm summer nights. On site laundry and off-street parking. Peaceful two acres of grounds in quiet estate location abutting New York Yacht Club. Walk or bike to harbor, beach, waterfront parks, Sail Newport, and fine restaurants. Small pets permitted. Large pets not permitted per condo rules