Summer in this inviting waterfront historic cottage on an OVERSIZED Washington St lot. An unrivaled opportunity to enjoy a summer in the prestigious Historic Point Section of Newport within walking distance of shops and wharf restaurants. Watch the sunsets from the Adirondack chairs on the lawn or have a relaxing dinner on the deck while watching the yachting world and boating activities. e. A sailor’s idea of perfection. With 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths this inviting Historic cottage is the perfect spot...LARGER than appears with walkout lower level...DIRECT WATERFRONT in the Historic Point, South of the Bridge. A true unique gem! Location...Location...Location! A PICTURE OF THIS BREATHTAKING VIEW IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS! Please see www.88WashingtonSt.com for floorplan and additional pictures. Property also listed for sale!