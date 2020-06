Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well-maintained historic single-family home (stand-alone) in the desirable Point section of Newport, located down garden pathway, with privacy and off-street parking for two cars...a rare find in this area. Walk or bike to Naval Base and waterfront. Lots of natural light with 3 skylights and garden patio. Available unfurnished.

2 bedrooms, 1 Office, 2 full over-sized baths, with washer, dryer, and some upgraded appliances.