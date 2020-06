Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Next Available Sept 2020. Not available the summer of 2020.

Enjoy fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the entrance to Narragansett Bay, famous for its world class sailing. Castle Hill neighborhood - Wonderful 8 bedroom home for family vacation, open floor plan, pool, hot tub & private beach! perfect!

Can be rented during off season months, please inquire on price.