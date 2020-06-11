All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 5 Stewart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
5 Stewart Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:31 PM

5 Stewart Street

5 Stewart Street · (401) 808-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5 Stewart Street, Newport, RI 02840
Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 11/01/2020- 5/23/2021: You will love the charming bricked patio area for relaxing outdoors. Located on a hidden street in the lively off Broadway area, you will find yourself in walking distance to everything Newport has to offer as well as many of the city's most popular bars & restaurants, yet you feel secluded and relaxed when home. This sweet colonial has beautiful wide pine flooring throughout the first floor, featuring open living/ kitchen area, working fireplace, dining room and huge laundry room-1/2 bath. Kitchen leads to small deck and brick patio backyard. Upstairs, 2 cozy bedrooms, and small den which can be used for addition sleeping area and brand new sparkling bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Stewart Street have any available units?
5 Stewart Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Stewart Street have?
Some of 5 Stewart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Stewart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Stewart Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Stewart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 5 Stewart Street offer parking?
No, 5 Stewart Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Stewart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Stewart Street have a pool?
No, 5 Stewart Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Stewart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Stewart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Stewart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Stewart Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity