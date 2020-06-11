5 Stewart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 11/01/2020- 5/23/2021: You will love the charming bricked patio area for relaxing outdoors. Located on a hidden street in the lively off Broadway area, you will find yourself in walking distance to everything Newport has to offer as well as many of the city's most popular bars & restaurants, yet you feel secluded and relaxed when home. This sweet colonial has beautiful wide pine flooring throughout the first floor, featuring open living/ kitchen area, working fireplace, dining room and huge laundry room-1/2 bath. Kitchen leads to small deck and brick patio backyard. Upstairs, 2 cozy bedrooms, and small den which can be used for addition sleeping area and brand new sparkling bathroom.