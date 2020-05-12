4 Red Cross Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful first floor, 2 bedroom condo on a tree lined street -Top of the Hill neighborhood. Sky high ceilings, crown molding on top of crown molding, two-toned wood floors, architectural details throughout make this a must see property! Sun floods in through over sized windows making it a bright and airy space. 2-3 cars fit in private driveway, 2 decorative fireplaces. 1 full bath and a half guest bath which have both been updated. Full bath has jacuzzi tub and double head rain shower. Updated kitchen with french doors leading to private deck. Tastefully furnished throughout. Available for summer 2020 for $4000/month; yearly beginning June 1 for $2100/month or winter 2020-21 for $1800/month.