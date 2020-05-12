All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:14 PM

4 Red Cross Avenue

4 Red Cross Avenue · (401) 848-7827
Location

4 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Old Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful first floor, 2 bedroom condo on a tree lined street -Top of the Hill neighborhood. Sky high ceilings, crown molding on top of crown molding, two-toned wood floors, architectural details throughout make this a must see property! Sun floods in through over sized windows making it a bright and airy space. 2-3 cars fit in private driveway, 2 decorative fireplaces. 1 full bath and a half guest bath which have both been updated. Full bath has jacuzzi tub and double head rain shower. Updated kitchen with french doors leading to private deck. Tastefully furnished throughout. Available for summer 2020 for $4000/month; yearly beginning June 1 for $2100/month or winter 2020-21 for $1800/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Red Cross Avenue have any available units?
4 Red Cross Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Red Cross Avenue have?
Some of 4 Red Cross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Red Cross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 Red Cross Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Red Cross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 4 Red Cross Avenue offer parking?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4 Red Cross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Red Cross Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 Red Cross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Red Cross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Red Cross Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Red Cross Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
