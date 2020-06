Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the summer from this frist floor apartment in a Great Location! Minutes to Downtown, The Harbor and Bellevue Ave. Bright and Sunny furnished apartment with an eat in kitchen, dining room, 2 beds with hardwood and wide pine floors. Off street parking and yard to enjoy. Laundry is located in the building. NO PETS!!!! NO SMOKING!!!