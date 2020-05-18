329 Spring Street

Amenities

~~ Available for the month of July~~ A truly unique rental with one of the most tranquil back yards in all of Newport. Furnished with classical, elegant pieces that suit the house well. This place will transport you to a whole new state of mind. With 2 fireplaces, gorgeous hardwood floors, a wine cellar, unbelievable back yard, great natural light, modern appliances, and so much more! The carefully thought out kitchen includes a Viking Range, commercial grade refrigerator, and wine cooler. Recent updates include: new roof, restacked chimney, refurbished street facing windows/ replaced window sill, gutted/remodeled 2nd floor bathroom, repainted/re-plastered living room & upstairs guest bedroom, and repainted dining room. Call or text for a faster response. Rent includes all utilities.