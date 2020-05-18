All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 329 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
329 Spring Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:29 PM

329 Spring Street

329 Spring Street · (401) 921-5011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

329 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
~~ Available for the month of July~~ A truly unique rental with one of the most tranquil back yards in all of Newport. Furnished with classical, elegant pieces that suit the house well. This place will transport you to a whole new state of mind. With 2 fireplaces, gorgeous hardwood floors, a wine cellar, unbelievable back yard, great natural light, modern appliances, and so much more! The carefully thought out kitchen includes a Viking Range, commercial grade refrigerator, and wine cooler. Recent updates include: new roof, restacked chimney, refurbished street facing windows/ replaced window sill, gutted/remodeled 2nd floor bathroom, repainted/re-plastered living room & upstairs guest bedroom, and repainted dining room. Call or text for a faster response. Rent includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Spring Street have any available units?
329 Spring Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 329 Spring Street have?
Some of 329 Spring Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 329 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 329 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 329 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 329 Spring Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity