Enjoy the full Newport experience living downtown in this spacious 2nd floor apartment with two bedrooms, bright kitchen with granite counters, nice living room with sliders to private deck and hardwood floors throughout. Nice front porch and shared laundry in basement. Fully equipped with dishes, pots, pans etc. Tenant to provide own linen and towels. Park your car and enjoy easy walk to Thames Street shops, restaurants and waterfront. Available July and August $8000 for both months.