Newport, RI
22 Prairie Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

22 Prairie Avenue

22 Prairie Avenue · (401) 848-6750
Location

22 Prairie Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Eustis-Easton's Pond

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
bbq/grill
Historic Clock Tower Completely Renovated Home Located in the Desirable Kay/Catherine Area of Newport. The Main part of the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with everything needed to have the perfect summer vacation getaway. Spacious & Light First Floor Features include an open floor plan with a dining area flowing into a custom Apex BrookHaven Kitchen with stainless Thermador Appliances, white and gray quartz counters and all the equipment needed for family entertaining. Sliding glass doors lead to a stone patio/fire pit courtyard with gas grill and ending in a Living room with Sliding glass doors to covered furnished porch overlooking yard area. Second floor has a large Master Suite with cathedral ceilings and in suite master bath has two person oversize jetted shower. Three more bedrooms with upstairs sitting and family area. Hard wood floors and High Ceilings. Central Air and Sound System throughout. The Clock was designed by the English Clockmaker J. W. Benson Company in the early 1900's and Chimes every 15 minutes (optional). Soothing and Unique. Central Location. Walk to Restaurants, shops, Easton's Beach, the Cliff Walk and all Newport has to offer. Available July or August for $25,000 a month. Ask about pricing and availability for other months. Utilities included with a cap of $400 a month.
The Main House can be combined with a studio apartment which includes an additional bedroom, full bath, kitchen and laundry. See MLS #

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Prairie Avenue have any available units?
22 Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 22 Prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 22 Prairie Avenue offer parking?
No, 22 Prairie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22 Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Prairie Avenue has units with air conditioning.
