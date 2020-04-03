22 Prairie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit bbq/grill

Historic Clock Tower Completely Renovated Home Located in the Desirable Kay/Catherine Area of Newport. The Main part of the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with everything needed to have the perfect summer vacation getaway. Spacious & Light First Floor Features include an open floor plan with a dining area flowing into a custom Apex BrookHaven Kitchen with stainless Thermador Appliances, white and gray quartz counters and all the equipment needed for family entertaining. Sliding glass doors lead to a stone patio/fire pit courtyard with gas grill and ending in a Living room with Sliding glass doors to covered furnished porch overlooking yard area. Second floor has a large Master Suite with cathedral ceilings and in suite master bath has two person oversize jetted shower. Three more bedrooms with upstairs sitting and family area. Hard wood floors and High Ceilings. Central Air and Sound System throughout. The Clock was designed by the English Clockmaker J. W. Benson Company in the early 1900's and Chimes every 15 minutes (optional). Soothing and Unique. Central Location. Walk to Restaurants, shops, Easton's Beach, the Cliff Walk and all Newport has to offer. Available July or August for $25,000 a month. Ask about pricing and availability for other months. Utilities included with a cap of $400 a month.

The Main House can be combined with a studio apartment which includes an additional bedroom, full bath, kitchen and laundry. See MLS #