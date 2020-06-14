21 Fair Street

Amenities

Located in the heart of Newport right off Thames Street, this fully furnished apartment is an ideal downtown rental to call home. Comfortable and cozy, the apartment is highlighted by a spacious living room, a private balcony, washer and dryer in unit and is only seconds from everything including downtown favorites Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club. DirectTV is also included in the rental. Plenty of storage in the basement for bikes and paddle boards and one off-street parking spot included. Pet negotiable too! Available mid June for a yearly lease. Utilities are included!