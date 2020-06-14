All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

21 Fair Street

21 Fair Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Fair Street, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in the heart of Newport right off Thames Street, this fully furnished apartment is an ideal downtown rental to call home. Comfortable and cozy, the apartment is highlighted by a spacious living room, a private balcony, washer and dryer in unit and is only seconds from everything including downtown favorites Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club. DirectTV is also included in the rental. Plenty of storage in the basement for bikes and paddle boards and one off-street parking spot included. Pet negotiable too! Available mid June for a yearly lease. Utilities are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Fair Street have any available units?
21 Fair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, RI.
What amenities does 21 Fair Street have?
Some of 21 Fair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Fair Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Fair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Fair Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 Fair Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Fair Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Fair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Fair Street have a pool?
No, 21 Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Fair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Fair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
