Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

20 Carroll Avenue

20 Carroll Avenue · (401) 846-3800
Location

20 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1694 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spend July in this beautiful 6 bed Newport Victorian located in the desirable 5th Ward. This bright and sunny home has 3 levels of living space with a full bath on each floor. Amenities include, hardwood floors, modern stainless kitchen with gourmet stove, beautiful furnishings, double parlor, sky-lights, washer and dryer, manicured yard, furnished patio area with grill, off street parking for 2 and 2 extra parking passes. All this just a short distance to Lower Thames and minutes from the beach, downtown and Ocean Drive. Fully equipped and ready for summer. Can be rented starting June 15th. Call for rate details. Video walk through available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Carroll Avenue have any available units?
20 Carroll Avenue has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 20 Carroll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 Carroll Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20 Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 20 Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20 Carroll Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20 Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Carroll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 20 Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20 Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Carroll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Carroll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Carroll Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
