20 Carroll Avenue

Spend July in this beautiful 6 bed Newport Victorian located in the desirable 5th Ward. This bright and sunny home has 3 levels of living space with a full bath on each floor. Amenities include, hardwood floors, modern stainless kitchen with gourmet stove, beautiful furnishings, double parlor, sky-lights, washer and dryer, manicured yard, furnished patio area with grill, off street parking for 2 and 2 extra parking passes. All this just a short distance to Lower Thames and minutes from the beach, downtown and Ocean Drive. Fully equipped and ready for summer. Can be rented starting June 15th. Call for rate details. Video walk through available upon request.