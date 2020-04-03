191 OLD BEACH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Available October 1, 2020- May 31, 2021 Utilities additional (Summer 2021 Considered for different pricing.)

REFRESHED Shingle Style OCEAN VIEW Beach House! "BEACHSIDE" has Four bedrooms --including a KING Bed in the MASTER - and 4 full bathrooms. Great Ocean views from open living and dining area, two bedrooms, Den & large deck! Lower level is perfect for relaxing with family and has walk out French doors to large grassy lawn, outdoor shower, and gas grill. Private off street driveway for six cars! Central air, Cable, WiFi.

Steps to First Beach, the Cliffwalk and an easy stroll to Bellevue Avenue & downtown Newport shops & dining. DOGS are family and will be considered! WALK to BEACH AND RESTAURANTS!

(Booked June 2020- Sept-- This is for Winter Months only!)