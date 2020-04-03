All apartments in Newport
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

191 OLD BEACH Road

191 Old Beach Road · (401) 297-1334
Location

191 Old Beach Road, Newport, RI 02840
Eustis-Easton's Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Available October 1, 2020- May 31, 2021 Utilities additional (Summer 2021 Considered for different pricing.)
REFRESHED Shingle Style OCEAN VIEW Beach House! "BEACHSIDE" has Four bedrooms --including a KING Bed in the MASTER - and 4 full bathrooms. Great Ocean views from open living and dining area, two bedrooms, Den & large deck! Lower level is perfect for relaxing with family and has walk out French doors to large grassy lawn, outdoor shower, and gas grill. Private off street driveway for six cars! Central air, Cable, WiFi.
Steps to First Beach, the Cliffwalk and an easy stroll to Bellevue Avenue & downtown Newport shops & dining. DOGS are family and will be considered! WALK to BEACH AND RESTAURANTS!
(Booked June 2020- Sept-- This is for Winter Months only!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 OLD BEACH Road have any available units?
191 OLD BEACH Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 OLD BEACH Road have?
Some of 191 OLD BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 OLD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
191 OLD BEACH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 OLD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 OLD BEACH Road is pet friendly.
Does 191 OLD BEACH Road offer parking?
No, 191 OLD BEACH Road does not offer parking.
Does 191 OLD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 OLD BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 OLD BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 191 OLD BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 191 OLD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 191 OLD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 191 OLD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 OLD BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 OLD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 191 OLD BEACH Road has units with air conditioning.
