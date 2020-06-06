15 Dean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome first floor 1bed, 1 bath with in-unit laundry and water included AVAILABLE NOW for an ANNUAL LEASE! Enjoy the cool water breezes while sipping coffee or having a cocktail on your personal screened-in porch. Larger bedroom and closet, kitchen center island with seating, stainless appliances, gas cooking, hardwoods throughout, and lots of natural light! Great location between Spring and Thames St. and just steps to conveniences, shops, and restaurants on Lower Thames. Ideal for a single or a cozy couple. Take a little jog down to Kings Park and walk along the water or a quick commute to Salve or the Navy Base. One Well Behaved pet may be considered at additional cost for qualified applicant. Street parking, tenant to pay all other utilities. Connect for a showing today!