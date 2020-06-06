All apartments in Newport
Find more places like 15 Dean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, RI
/
15 Dean Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:54 AM

15 Dean Avenue

15 Dean Avenue · (401) 207-2812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15 Dean Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Harbor-Lower Thames

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome first floor 1bed, 1 bath with in-unit laundry and water included AVAILABLE NOW for an ANNUAL LEASE! Enjoy the cool water breezes while sipping coffee or having a cocktail on your personal screened-in porch. Larger bedroom and closet, kitchen center island with seating, stainless appliances, gas cooking, hardwoods throughout, and lots of natural light! Great location between Spring and Thames St. and just steps to conveniences, shops, and restaurants on Lower Thames. Ideal for a single or a cozy couple. Take a little jog down to Kings Park and walk along the water or a quick commute to Salve or the Navy Base. One Well Behaved pet may be considered at additional cost for qualified applicant. Street parking, tenant to pay all other utilities. Connect for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Dean Avenue have any available units?
15 Dean Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Dean Avenue have?
Some of 15 Dean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Dean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Dean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Dean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Dean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15 Dean Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 Dean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 Dean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Dean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Dean Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Dean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Dean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Dean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Dean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Dean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Dean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Dean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Dean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport 1 BedroomsNewport 2 Bedrooms
Newport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Apartments with Pool
Newport Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RI
Norwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIDedham, MA
Randolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAGroton, CTPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity