Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:38 AM

118 Harrison Avenue

118 Harrison Avenue · (401) 848-7827
Location

118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Ocean Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom cottage features open-living at it’s finest, highlighted by cathedral ceilings, a working wood fireplace, an updated kitchen and plenty of outdoor yard space with a private patio facing Brenton Road. Updates throughout including fresh paint, granite countertops, gleaming hardwoods and washer/dryer in unit. This is the perfect escape for anyone looking to have their own peace of mind here in Newport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
118 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 118 Harrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
118 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 118 Harrison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 118 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 118 Harrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 118 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Harrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 118 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 118 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 118 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
