118 Harrison Avenue

Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom cottage features open-living at it’s finest, highlighted by cathedral ceilings, a working wood fireplace, an updated kitchen and plenty of outdoor yard space with a private patio facing Brenton Road. Updates throughout including fresh paint, granite countertops, gleaming hardwoods and washer/dryer in unit. This is the perfect escape for anyone looking to have their own peace of mind here in Newport.